BUILDON IDEAS
Interior Designers & Decorators in Kochi
    A firm that offers the full service in contemporary  interior designing and decoration services including Turnkey interior designing, Retainer Project Coordination and project consultation. Our Products include Modular kitchens , wardrobes, dresser units, partitions, ceilings and many more. We are also in to  professional architectural & interior design services offering world class services in home designing and 3d architectural visualisation .

    Services
    • Interior Designing
    • Decoration and Consulting
    Service areas
    • Interior designing and contracting
    • KOCHI
    Address
    India
    682017 Kochi
    India
    +91-9995778171 www.buildonideas.com

    Reviews

    Ribin Manjookaran
    Institute for Interior designing
    about 4 years ago
    Buildon Ideas
    Buildon Ideas is one of the best interior designers in Kochi. You get customised solutions for your interiors. Specialised in complete home designing solutions
    over 5 years ago
    Ritto Philip
    It an awesome experience and excellent faculty team to make a person a good interior designer career at build on ideas .
    almost 5 years ago
