COMPANY PROFILE

We are pleased to introduce ourselves as Turnkey Execution Contractors in Mumbai. We are associated with Architects & Builders. Our Prospective Clients are Large, Medium & Small Companies including Indian Corporates & Organizations.

We are in the business of delivering valued added, Interior, Architecture Design and Execute Projects for a wide profile of Commercial, Residence, Hotels, and Corporate offices with Ardesher Enterprises Pvt. Ltd. having earned a well-deserved reputation for its track record in implementing and completing top quality projects in time and with customer satisfaction.

Our strength of proficient execution is backed by our in-house designers and Project Managers, with high level of skill and experience in Turnkey Contracting, Planning & Interior execution Services.

We have the Infrastructure and Capabilities to undertake turnkey projects on a large Scale. Projects (Commercial / Residential) are being managed by experienced Designers along with Site Supervision with strong skill in Civil, Electrical, Plumbing, Carpentry, Gypsum / Pop work, AC Work, Soft furnishings, Painting, Fabrications etc. Using the finest materials and superior workmanship to create work and living space that enhances the quality of life.

Looking forward to rendering our services and developing lasting relationships.

Thanking You,

Ardesher Enterprises Pvt. Ltd.

Vispy N Ardesher

Managing Director

Office No-25, Ground Floor, Ac Market, Tardeo Road, Tardeo , Mumbai-400034. Telephone: - 022-49768577, Mobile No: - 07021993774, Email: - ardesher.enterperises@gmail.com

Services: - Turnkey Contrating , Interior Execution, Services such as Carpentry, Civil work, Pop work, Gypsum ceiling ,All types of Ceiling Work, Electrical Work, Painting Work, Soft furniture (sofa, chairs etc.) Modular Furniture, Fabrications, Air-conditioning, F.R.P Work, Access Control work Etc.

Key Personnel : Mr. Vispy N. Ardesher

Qualifications : B. Com (Calcutta University)

MBA (Great Lakes Institute of Management Studies)





Professional Experience : Total experience of 28 years of which 24 Years in Godrej & Boyc Mfg.Co.Ltd in Sales and Marketing.Head of Interior Division In Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Thane & Raigad with Turnover of 130 crores. All India Sales Head in Appliance Division Institution Sales. Lead a team of over 80 personnel. 16 years’ experience in Handling Furniture and Interiors Sales and Execution. Pioneer in Introducing Interiors in Godrej & Boyce by getting and executing the first order from BPCL Sewri in 1996. Worked and developed lasting relationships with clients across Industry Segments viz,IT, ITES, MNC’s, Indian Multinationals etc.

Key Personnel : Mr. Sanjay P. Kulkarni

Qualifications : Dip in Interior Designing (LS Raheja School of Architecture)

Professional Experience : 34 years in Project Management & Interior Designing. Worked with a number of Architects / Designer’s. Has experience in Residence & Commercial Project Management, Tender Documentation, Bid Evaluation, Vendor Development.Reputed Projects in Industry segments viz IT, Banking & Finance, Malls, Cinema Halls, Residences, Bungalows, R & D Department, Residences of Individual clients etc.

Key Personnel : Ms. Bhavna Vishwakarma.

Qualifications : Dip in Interior Designing (SNDT Women’s University, Church gate)

Professional Experience: 6 years in Interior Designing & Project Management. Good Knowledge of AutoCAD, 3D Max- V-ray, Has experience in Residence & Commercial projects BOQ making, Material Selection, Detail Drawing Making, Managing Vendors, Contractors. Projects done Offices, Pediatric Clinic, showrooms, exhibition stalls, Residence, Saifee Hospital (Deluxe area) Etc.

Key Personnel: - Mr. Sandeep Purohit

Qualifications : Dip in Civil Engineering (KJ Somayya Polytechnic)

Professional Experience: 38 years in Project Management. Worked in key positions in implementing Projects with construction industry Shahpoorji Paloonji, L&T construction, Taj Group hotel Ginger, Shell, Residential, Hospitality project like Park Hyatt, Taj Wellington Mews,International football stadium at Doha Qatar Budget settling, Project Monitoring, Vendors Handling, Labor handling etc.…

Key Personnel: - Mr. Qasim Pedhiwala

Qualifications : 3 years Dip in Interior Designing (J. J School Of Arts)

2 years Dip in Interior Designing (Rachna Sansad - School of interior design)

Professional Experience: - 32 years in Interior Space Planning & Project Management.Visiting Lecturer in Rachna Sansad - School of Interior Design. Jury of “UMANG” of Annual Inter college festival at NM college Of Commerce & Economics. Jury for “ACE TECH” 2016 Exhibition on Building Materials, Architecture & Design 2016-2017. Designing Monginis Cake shop all over Mumbai. Worked on Projects like Hotels, Restaurants, Banks, Office Commercial Spaces, Residential Interiors etc. Good knowledge of space designing & Site Management. Budget Making, Material Inspection on site etc.…

LIST OF QUALIFIED CONTRACTORS

List of Contractor’s: - Turnkey Contractors’ – 7 Nos

Pop contractor’s-: 4 Nos

Electric contractor’s: - 3 Nos

Civil Contractor’s: - 3 Nos

Ac Ducting/Repairing contractor’s: - 4 Nos

Fire/ Sprinkler Contractor’s: - 3 Nos

Plumbing Contractor’s: - 3 Nos

Painting Contractor’s: - 3 Nos