Aescon Builders and Architects
Architects in Edappally
    Aescon Builders is the leading builders in Kerala offering private ventures the whole way across Kerala. The speciality of configuration is an art just a couple are blessed with. Our unique designs and the quality of our finished homes has made AESCON BUILDERS one of the most respected new home architects in Chengannur,

    Services
    • Architecture design
    • Interior designs
    • Building construction
    Service areas
    kerala and edappally
    Address
    AESCON Builders and Architects KLRA: 12, Kannan Thodath Lane, Edappally, Kochi—24.
    689124 Edappally
    India
    +91-9656265000 www.aescon.in

    Reviews

    Byju Mathew
    Without any doubt we can say one thing about Aescon Builders is “Professional approach with tension free deals”. While planning for renovating around 40years old house, there were so many structural and functional difficulties. The team of Aescon Designers clearly heard my requirements and ideas for my home project and provided me a fantastic design. Dealing with AESCON whole team has been absolutely fair and delightful. Thanks to site Engineers and whole team of workers from AESCON who constructed our home with immense standard and professionalism. After construction the interiors where also done according to our expectations by the team of Interior designers from Aescon. Whole the works design, construction, interiors , exterior pavings and boundary walls where superb and beyond our expectations. Thank you and we look forward to refer our friends and relatives.
    over 2 years ago
    anupama Madhavan
    EXCELLENT SUPPORT & AMAZING CUSTOMER SERVICE. From the moment I entered the Spectra for design consultation appointment has been nothing but amazing. Honest advice and sincere support provided makes whole process very smooth. It is with great pleasure that I pen this testimonial on behalf of the exceptionally professional service we have received up until now from the team. We love the Aescon
    almost 4 years ago
    paattupetty chengannur
    Best group in kochi. What makes them perfect is proper design , correct estimate and excellent execution.
    about 2 years ago
