Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Kembhavi Architecture Foundation
Architects in Bangalore
Overview 4Projects (4) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (5)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Kembhavi Residence, Kembhavi Architecture Foundation Kembhavi Architecture Foundation Modern living room
    Kembhavi Residence, Kembhavi Architecture Foundation Kembhavi Architecture Foundation Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
    Kembhavi Residence, Kembhavi Architecture Foundation Kembhavi Architecture Foundation Modern living room
    +14
    Kembhavi Residence
    Kalburgi Residence, Kembhavi Architecture Foundation Kembhavi Architecture Foundation Villas
    Kalburgi Residence, Kembhavi Architecture Foundation Kembhavi Architecture Foundation Modern houses
    Kalburgi Residence, Kembhavi Architecture Foundation Kembhavi Architecture Foundation Modern living room
    +5
    Kalburgi Residence
    Private Residence at Thrivandram, Kembhavi Architecture Foundation Kembhavi Architecture Foundation Villas
    Private Residence at Thrivandram, Kembhavi Architecture Foundation Kembhavi Architecture Foundation Villas Wood
    Private Residence at Thrivandram, Kembhavi Architecture Foundation Kembhavi Architecture Foundation Minimalist houses Wood
    +9
    Private Residence at Thrivandram
    Landmark Vertica, Kembhavi Architecture Foundation Kembhavi Architecture Foundation Multi-Family house Multicolored
    Landmark Vertica, Kembhavi Architecture Foundation Kembhavi Architecture Foundation Modern balcony, veranda & terrace Wood-Plastic Composite Multicolored
    Landmark Vertica, Kembhavi Architecture Foundation Kembhavi Architecture Foundation Modern garden Wood Multicolored
    +2
    Landmark Vertica

    Established in 1972  KAF is one of the most diverse and successful Architectural and design practices in India.
    The firm’s design scope is eclectic and ranges from houses to large townships and malls, as well as to new age spaces for companies catering to technology,healthcare and hospitality.

    KAF does not confuse between transient style, and ethereal design, thus, it tailors a custom design for the purpose of the project which is blended to incorporate the site and the requirements. KAF due to its far-sighted ability, pioneered a significant innovation, a first in India, through the practice of solar passive architecture.

    Services
    Architecture, Interior Design, and Project Management
    Service areas
    • India
    • Africa
    • United States of America
    • Bangalore
    • Dubai
    Company awards
    • ARCHITECT OF THE YEAR SOUTH INDIA 2015
    • “SILICON INDIA BANGALORE REAL ESTATE AWARDS 2016”
    • “OUTSTANDING CONCRETE STRUCTURE” BY PURVANKARA PROJECTS
    • “BEST OF BANGALORE”
    • “ARCHITECT AND INTERIOR INDIA “
    Address
    38th a cross, 11th a main, 4th T Block, Jayanagar
    560041 Bangalore
    India
    +91-8022442734 www.kembhaviarchitects.com

    Reviews

    Sudhakar GS
    Topline architects
    over 1 year ago
    navin kumar
    (BABA Decorator & Modular) Is an Apartment, Office, Hospital, Building and Home interior designing firm, giving turnkey solutions for residential and commercial spaces, we provide creative design oriented turnkey interior services having a unique ability to craft spaces with utmost functionality and strategically cost and quality compliance. We are a high expert's Contractors.
    almost 4 years ago
    sudeesh anthony
    Very good team. Mr Indrajit is great to work with.
    over 3 years ago
    Show all 11 reviews
      Add SEO element