Established in 1972 KAF is one of the most diverse and successful Architectural and design practices in India.

The firm’s design scope is eclectic and ranges from houses to large townships and malls, as well as to new age spaces for companies catering to technology,healthcare and hospitality.

KAF does not confuse between transient style, and ethereal design, thus, it tailors a custom design for the purpose of the project which is blended to incorporate the site and the requirements. KAF due to its far-sighted ability, pioneered a significant innovation, a first in India, through the practice of solar passive architecture.