Expressions Interior &amp; Architecture
Architects in Mohali
Reviews (12)
    Expressions Interior & Architecture -Architects in Mohali, 

    is a Mohali based firm engaged in the field of Architecture, Urban Design, Engineering, Interior & Industrial Design. The firm offers a complete design package from briefing  to project completion-site selection and pre- purchase feasibility,  preliminary design, developed design, detailed design, contract documentation & Contract administration.

    Services
    Architecture & Interior Design
    Service areas
    mohali
    Address
    S.C.O 42, Level 2, Phase- 3B2,, Mohali Stadium Road, Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar, Punjab 160059
    160059 Mohali
    India
    +91-9815443132 sudvivek.com

    Reviews

    rachael Singh
    Grt place with Gud ambience
    10 months ago
    vinodini kapoor
    Impressive portfolio of designs and projects undertaken. Sure a great place to learn and work!
    10 months ago
    Pinky Verma
    Nice work with copious innovative ideas. Keep up the good work!
    10 months ago
    Show all 12 reviews
