Pencil&amp;Monk
Interior Designers & Decorators in Chennai
Reviews (9)
    • "Everything you can imagine is real” - Pablo Picasso

    Design excites and inspires us. We’re in the process of trying to practice design to the fullest extent. We’d like to use this space to celebrate and discuss design, connect people with similar interest, create a platform for innovations and if possible create some great design work along the way!

    Interior designing, Turnkey Solution, and Project Management
    Chennai, Bangalore, and South India
    3rd Floor, 8, 85/2/8, Gopathi Narayanaswami Chetty Rd, Parthasarathi Puram, T Nagar
    600017 Chennai
    India
    +91-9884065436 www.pencilandmonk.com

    Taher M. Lohani
    4 months ago
    Sahal CH
    I know a very close person of mine working there. She doesn't work at any random place. She chose to work at a place that promises something! I don't have any knowledge about the firm directly. But I have heard a lot from her. And she is a kind of person who talks about something which is really great. I think it's one of the best places in chennai to work as it helps to be more creative .. and I also think it's one of the few firms that gives more freedom to the employees.. freedom in the sense - the opportunity to explore beyond basic ! Moreover, I have seen their works and they all really impressive
    5 months ago
    Shrinivas Rao
    Pencil and monk serves a huge variety of interior and architectural design module to customer. They have experience center where you can check different materials and presentation. They have done amazing interior design for their company too.
    8 months ago
