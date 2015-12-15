MyInnoSpace is a multidisciplinary design & build studio that provides customized solutions to the program created based on the client requirements and the site context. We realize the importance of intuitive thinking and creative freedom while maintaining the meticulous ways of design, engineering and development.
At MyInnoSpace, we believe in alternatives exploration through non-conventional thinking, understanding various perspectives as a team to deliver competing outputs. Thus every project is provided a unique solution based on site, program, context, and budget, without a certain style connecting them.
- Company awards
- IA&B YOUNG DESIGNER AWARD 2018
- The Revolving Innovation by MyInnoSpace was awarded the Young Designer Award 2018 by the Indian Architect and Builder Magazine at the 361 Degree Conference held in Mumbai.
- IIID DESIGN EXCELLENCE AWARDS 2017
- The G.O.T Window also known as the Revolving Innovation by MyInnoSpace was awarded the Design Excellence Award 2017 by the Indian Institute of Interior Designers at the event held in Bengaluru. South Zone Runner-Up Category—Product and Furniture Design
- NATIONAL QUALITY ACHIEVERS 2015
- MyInnospace was awarded the best upcoming architectural design firm in India on the 15th of December 2015 at New Delhi.
- Address
-
110, 4th Main Road, G.M.Palya
560075 Bengaluru
India
+91-9036317881 www.myinnospace.com