MyInnoSpace is a multidisciplinary design & build studio that provides customized solutions to the program created based on the client requirements and the site context. We realize the importance of intuitive thinking and creative freedom while maintaining the meticulous ways of design, engineering and development.

At MyInnoSpace, we believe in alternatives exploration through non-conventional thinking, understanding various perspectives as a team to deliver competing outputs. Thus every project is provided a unique solution based on site, program, context, and budget, without a certain style connecting them.