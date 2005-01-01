Your browser is out-of-date.

NuSpace Interiors
Interior Designers & Decorators in Bengaluru
Reviews (10)
    Fusion - European & Traditional Design

    Beautiful homes that reflect you. Boutique kitchens, wardrobes & more for your dream home.

    NuSpace (earlier called Nushutter) was established in October of 2005 with the intention of creating stellar interior designs. One of our core ideologies is to combine design, functionality and cutting-edge technology to give homeowners a stress-free home designing process by which they can make their home cosy, comfortable and stylish.

    Services
    • Interior design
    • Kitchens
    • Wardrobes
    • Pooja Units
    • Crockery units
    • Shoe racks etc
    Service areas
    Bengaluru
    Address
    NuSpace Interiors, 32, Ranga Rao Road, Shankarpuram
    560004 Bengaluru
    India
    +91-9108848111 nuspaceinteriors.com

    Reviews

    roshan.mbmb
    NuSpace has to be the worst company I've ever dealt with. We feel completely cheated and would never do any more business with them, nor advise anyone who would care to learn from our experience. We heard they're having difficulties in several of their projects, but that's no excuse for screwing up our work! We hired them in Feb for renovation of our kitchen, making 1 small pooja unit + 3 wardrobes. It's July now and still they've not been able to finish the work and hand it over. Every other day, I am having to beg them to finish it! For all unprofessional, incapable, untrained, uncaring work style they have shown, I wish I could give them a minus 5 rating. After a months-long delay in planning / fabrication phase, they finally started the installation on May 15 and gave a handover date as May 30th. It's been 40 days beyond the handover date, but still NuSpace is delaying giving one excuse or other. Fabrication issues with their factory, issues with their partner vendors, staff quitting jobs / going away due to personal issues / falling sick unannounced - the list of issues with them goes on and on! Our work is still pending at several places and if NuSpace owner can come for just one quality check, we can show tens of places having mistakes / poor craftmanship. A-Z of NuSpace staff is utterly uncaring, untrained and unprofessional - starting from the owner Shruti to marketing girl Jahnavi to designer Priyanka to site manager Kiran. They are just there to be able to add a fat premium over "only two boy-carpenters" they would send when the work started. Shruti seems to just not care howmuchever our project is getting delayed and howmuchever the quality is getting compromised! The issues that a customer is having due to their incapable handling is the last thing on her mind! Due to her mismanagement, we didn't have a functional kitchen for almost 2 months with small kids! Jahnavi's sole job was to get us on board, have us make the first instalment and then completely go deaf and mute on all the issues that have been coming in last 5 months! Priyanka has to be most incapable person in terms of skills I have seen. The "designer" couldn't get a basic cabinet made for a water filter even in 3 attempts. No imagination, no initiative-taking, no skills! A toy robot can do her job better. Even at the end of the project, we are able to keep only half the filter body inside the cabinet she "designed" - it doesn't have sufficient space to keep the tap in! The pooja unit she spoilt is still waiting for its "correction"!. Kiran was supposed to be the "on-site manager", but turned up only as a "loader / unloader of the material" 2 times several weeks apart. That was the end of his "on-site work management" responsibilities. We agreed 100% to the quotation NuSpace gave and paid 95% of it by day 1 of the installation and all they gave us was 2 junior carpenters, ZERO value add and a shitload of attitude. Complete absence of work / quality management from Shruti has meant that in last 6+ weeks of "installation phase" that we have endured, we have seen innumerable mistakes (wardrobe shutters came in wrong size 3 times, tons of pieces came in wrong/mixed colours, so much of factory-work was undone on site by carpenters by hand, screwing up the whole finishing!) and were forced to get it into an acceptable shape with their boy-carpenters all by ourselves and are still waiting on at least 5-6 pieces of work to get corrected - even after 5-6 months of engaging them and paying so much! Every evening for several weeks during their installation, we had to send them the list of mistakes that were happening and for days, they wouldn't even care to respond, forget handle it! It has been exhausting to extract even the bare minimum from these guys and even from that bare minimum, a lot is still pending. Such has been the low-level of responsibility, accountability and professionalism from NuSpace side all along. It's been a terrible mistake from our side to have engaged with them and we curse both NuSpace and the person who referred us to them!
    almost 3 years ago
    Project date: February 2019
    Prashanth Kumar
    Very good feel my work
    24 days ago
    Naina Baindur
    Excellent set up, inhouse manufacturing, customisation, ergonomic designs. One stop solution to the beautiful home interiors we dream of.
    5 months ago
