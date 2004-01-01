WuhanHezhong Biochemical Manufacturing Co.,Ltd was established in 2004,which is a pforessional manufacturer of fine chemical,steroid powder,trenbolone,Injectable steroids, pharmaceutical chemicals biochemical and pharmaceutical raw materials intergrating R&D and marketing with producing and service.Owing self-support import &export rights,our company specialize in Abolic Raw steroids Hormones,Polypeptide,API and pharmaceutical intermediates, Food/Feed Additives,Flavor&Fragrance,Pesticides & Veterinary drugs,etc.These products are