Kumar & Kumar Interiors has been established for positively working towards meeting the growing demand of interior designing and decoration in India.We are highly prolific interior designing company specializing in residential design as well as commercial design.

Kumar & Kumar interiors has undertaken and completed projects successfully. We are located in Mumbai, and masters in all aspects of the interior decoration. With a team of seasoned professionals and workforce, it offers good quality of workmanship and timely completion using the right products and applying efficient work practices to achieve the desired results. Specialized in Interior Designing, Ducting, Water Piping & w/c Insulation, Electrical, Power and Control Wiring etc. projects Our thoughtful and innovative interior design solutions are initiated by partnering closely with our clients.Thus we understand the client’s personal taste and like and deliver exclusive interior design solution to the client’s vision and ideas