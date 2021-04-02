Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Remunance Systems Pvt Ltd
Other Businesses in Pune
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (10)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Remunance systems Pvt Ltd. Pune, is a payroll software company specializing in web enabled end-to-end payroll systems and services. Apart from servicing an entire payroll process for your company, Remunance Systems also has launched a product service dedicated to a critical payroll processing task - leave and attendance system. We also offer our formidable knowledge processing outsource capabilities (business incubation) in setting up business centers across all cities in India.

    Services
    • Payroll Outsourcing Services
    • Leave & attendance management systems
    Service areas
    • Pune
    • Mumbai
    • Bangalore
    • Chennai
    • Ahemadabad
    • Delhi ncr
    • Noida
    Address
    11 – Erandawane Phatak Park, Off Karve Road,
    411004 Pune
    India
    +91-9021120140 www.remunance.com

    Reviews

    Purvesh Jain
    Best PEO company to work with in India. The team at Remunance holds a in depth knowledge & Expertise about the domain. You can always looks for them for PEO/EOR services in India.
    about 2 months ago
    Puneet gupta
    I had a very good experience with Remunance. I got all the support like leave management and compliance solutions. which is very important.
    over 4 years ago
    Puja Chilbule
    Got a call on (2nd April 2021) regarding job of Sr. HR Executive from recruiter of Teamplus staffing solutions, so after discussion she told me your interview with Remunance systems Pvt. Ltd. Is 90% confirmed but wait will inform you. After sometime got call from Remunance company HR ( don't know her name,I have her contact details ) she conducted my basic telephonic interview. After this conversation that HR finalised my interview for Monday (5th April 2021) And told me Will send you personality test so solve that and ended the call. I was waiting for personality test email, but didn't receive email , next day also I messaged to Recruiter as well as company HR but they both didnt respond to my msg. And I was waiting for my Interview call. If you didn't like the candidate's profile then why you are scheduling interviews, why you calling them 4 times a day and wasting their time. If you have to cancel my scheduled interview atleast you have to inform me after asking by me but no response. Is this is the professional way, it's my request to company owner to take action against such HR because they are spoiling your company name.
    about 1 year ago
    Show all 10 reviews
      Add SEO element