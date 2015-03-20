"Architecture

should speak for its time and place, but yearn for timelessness."

- Frank Gehry

O.B.A.A.T - One Brick At A Time, is a Bangalore based Architecture, Interiors, Product design and Urban Design firm. The firm was initiated by a group of likeminded people who believed in similar design principles and ideas.

As a design collective, modernism and classism in architecture has always inspired us as principles and has been the grounding base for our design ideas. With our varied personal, academic and professional backgrounds, we are able to create interesting juxtaposition in the design output.

At O.B.A.A.T, our primary focus is putting out a design which directly reflects our client’s hopes and aspiration. Keeping this in mind, we keep the client involved in all stages of our project; actively taking feedback and refining the designs accordingly.

Our main aim is to generate a cohesive design solution, which would address all aspects of client requirement. Through our design process, we try to focus on the most minor of details while ensuring the larger picture of the whole output is achieved within a reasonable time.