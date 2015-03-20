Your browser is out-of-date.

One Brick At A Time
Architects in Bangalore
Reviews (5)
Projects

    • Curve House - Residence for Mr.Rohith @ Hassan, One Brick At A Time One Brick At A Time Modern houses
    Curve House - Residence for Mr.Rohith @ Hassan, One Brick At A Time One Brick At A Time Modern houses
    Curve House - Residence for Mr.Rohith @ Hassan, One Brick At A Time One Brick At A Time Stairs
    Curve House - Residence for Mr.Rohith @ Hassan
    RETIERMENT HOME AT KANCHIPURAM, One Brick At A Time One Brick At A Time Minimalist houses
    RETIERMENT HOME AT KANCHIPURAM, One Brick At A Time One Brick At A Time Minimalist living room
    RETIERMENT HOME AT KANCHIPURAM, One Brick At A Time One Brick At A Time Floors
    RETIERMENT HOME AT KANCHIPURAM
    ANUGRAHA - RESIDENCE FOR MR.MUKUND, One Brick At A Time One Brick At A Time Modern style bedroom
    ANUGRAHA - RESIDENCE FOR MR.MUKUND, One Brick At A Time One Brick At A Time Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
    ANUGRAHA - RESIDENCE FOR MR.MUKUND, One Brick At A Time One Brick At A Time Modern study/office
    ANUGRAHA - RESIDENCE FOR MR.MUKUND
    INDUSTHANA, One Brick At A Time One Brick At A Time Asian style museums Bamboo
    INDUSTHANA, One Brick At A Time One Brick At A Time Asian style museums
    INDUSTHANA, One Brick At A Time One Brick At A Time Asian style museums
    INDUSTHANA

    "Architecture

    should speak for its time and place, but yearn for timelessness."

                                                                                              - Frank Gehry

    O.B.A.A.T - One Brick At A Time, is a Bangalore based Architecture, Interiors, Product design and Urban Design firm. The firm was initiated by a group of likeminded people who believed in similar design principles and ideas. 

    As a design collective, modernism and classism in architecture has always inspired us as principles and has been the grounding base for our design ideas. With our varied personal, academic and professional backgrounds, we are able to create interesting juxtaposition in the design output.

      At O.B.A.A.T, our primary focus is putting out a design which directly reflects our client’s hopes and aspiration. Keeping this in mind, we keep the client involved in all stages of our project; actively taking feedback and refining the designs accordingly.

     Our main aim is to generate a cohesive design solution, which would address all aspects of client requirement. Through our design process, we try to focus on the most minor of details while ensuring the larger picture of the whole output is achieved within a reasonable time.

    Services
    • Residential architecture
    • Commercial architecture
    • Retail space
    • Hospitality
    • Interior design
    • Corporate design
    Service areas
    • Bangalore
    • Mumbai
    • Hyderabad
    • Chennai
    • Karnataka
    • Kerala
    Address
    127/A, ground floor, 12th cross, 6th Main, J.P.Nagar 3rd Phase
    560078 Bangalore
    India
    +91-9738657470 obaat.in

