    Space, time and design seem to have one thing in common- memories
    they make with our mind. Thus the NP Studio house has refrained from creating an 'house' style. We leave that to our client's free will with our calling as and when required or concurred.

    Naandi Parikh, is a passionate designer with extensive knowledge in design, documentation & project management. She runs an individual interior design studio; designing and delivering original design solutions and inspiring spaces which include commercial, residential, hospitality as well as retail stores.

    Our process involves:

    Identifying development areas

    Evaluating Solutions

    Implementing process improvement strategies

    Focusing on the client's wish and creating a perfect marriage of technical meeting the dream come true situation, NP Studio focuses on delivering the best square metre return for a space or idea.

    When a design creates a space which starts dwelling in your heart, productivity, well being and happiness.

    “Creativity is nothing but a mind set free.” –Torrie T. Asai

    Services
    • Interior Design
    • Architecture
    • Space Planning
    • Residential
    • Commercial
    • Retail
    • Hospitals & Clinics
    Service areas
    Ahmedabad
    Address
    380009 Ahmedabad
    India
    +91-9879989068 www.naandiparikh.com
