Space, time and design seem to have one thing in common- memories

they make with our mind. Thus the NP Studio house has refrained from creating an 'house' style. We leave that to our client's free will with our calling as and when required or concurred.

Naandi Parikh, is a passionate designer with extensive knowledge in design, documentation & project management. She runs an individual interior design studio; designing and delivering original design solutions and inspiring spaces which include commercial, residential, hospitality as well as retail stores.

Our process involves:

Identifying development areas

Evaluating Solutions

Implementing process improvement strategies

Focusing on the client's wish and creating a perfect marriage of technical meeting the dream come true situation, NP Studio focuses on delivering the best square metre return for a space or idea.

When a design creates a space which starts dwelling in your heart, productivity, well being and happiness.

“Creativity is nothing but a mind set free.” –Torrie T. Asai