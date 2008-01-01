Legal disclosure

Established

in 2008 as a proprietorship firm, Vijay Constructions has worked integrally with both government and private sectors to provide constructional solutions in the field of public and private buildings as well as government infrastructure. Our headquarters are located in the city of Ajmer in Rajasthan. In the five glorious years since its inception, we have completed many projects with the PWD and other government agencies. We provide services in various disciplines like planning, designing, construction, plumbing, electrical, colouring and furnishing. Recently, we have complete finished many interiors turnkey projects