Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Prakash Laser
Glass Manufacturers in Faridabad
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (7)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Prakash is the best laser machines manufacturing company from Faridabad, Delhi NCR, India. We deal in high quality laser cutting & engraving machines, laser marking machines and printing machines for various applications since 20 years. We’re a leading and 100% verified manufacturer & supplier of co2 laser cutting machines, laser engraving machines, pad printing machines, laser marking machines with the higher quality in and out of India. We provide high quality machines to meet the customer requirement with guaranteed quality and finish at the best price.

    Services
    • Laser Cutting Machines
    • Laser Engraving Machines
    • Laser Marking Machines
    • CO2 Laser Marking Machines
    • Fiber Laser Marking Machines
    • End Diode Laser Marking Machines
    • Deep Engraving Laser Marking Machines
    • Pad Printing Machines Leather Laser Cutting Machines
    • Show all 8 services
    Service areas
    Faridabad
    Address
    Plot no. 268, Sector 58, Faridabad, Haryana, India
    121004 Faridabad
    India
    +91-8287555666 www.lasercuttingmachines.co.in

    Reviews

    Dr. Bijay Kushwaha
    Never buy their machine, they selling chinese machine, once they sell product wont provide service..... Worst seller, commitments more delivery least.....
    about 3 years ago
    Shobhit Gaur
    Never do business with these guys. Extremely unprofessional and useless promoters especially Saurabh Unhappy with their after-sale service which led to the closure of my business. They didn't provide any installation support once they sold the machine and I struggled for 4 months and in the end, had to sell my machine. They only know how to play with your monies and feelings I have burnt my monies and suggesting you please avoid and make the best use of your lifetime savings by not doing business with them. You will regret like I am doing and don't want any other entrepreneurs to fall into this trap Be careful and it's a fraud company
    about 1 year ago
    ECO MACK INDIA
    Very Good Experience With Non Woven Carry Bag printing the best part of prakash sheet fed offset machine all machine are multipurpose like paper non woven carry bag and as well as poly carry bag I have multi option for my customers No need for other machine. and brand new automatic machine so easy & advance for operating single lever operating no need of helper.
    almost 6 years ago
    Show all 7 reviews
      Add SEO element