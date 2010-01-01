Your browser is out-of-date.

Design Radical
Interior Designers & Decorators in Ghaziabad
Reviews (5)
    VILLA @ NOIDA
    VILLA @ NOIDA
    VILLA @ NOIDA
    VILLA @ NOIDA
    Residential Flat @ ATS ADVANTAGE INDIRAPURAM
    Residential Flat @ ATS ADVANTAGE INDIRAPURAM
    Residential Flat @ ATS ADVANTAGE INDIRAPURAM
    Residential Flat @ ATS ADVANTAGE INDIRAPURAM

    Setting an unparalleled standard of elegance and excellence of Designing in Delhi and NCR since 2010. We proudly introduce ourselves as one of the Leading Interior Designing Company that has dared the conventional way of thinking and thus given new magnitudes to interior designing. Our specialism lies in designing both residential and commercial projects and delivering an exclusive balance of comfort and beauty.

    Service areas
    Ghaziabad
    Address
    Indirapuram
    201012 Ghaziabad
    India
    +91-9999710606 www.designradical.com

    Reviews

    Faiyaz Khan
    Fabulous services by the company. We are very thanks full to the owner of design radical for decorating our home as per our taste and requirement . Thanks
    about 5 years ago
    Akshara Grover
    I am so happy with my house, its a Penthouse in ATS and these people did full justice to the space, swimming pool area looks fantastic and our bedrooms too. Fully satisfied with the kitchen they gave, although time crossed 10-15 days but the result is so good that I am ok with it. Hardware used is good quality and looks wise also everything looks very decent, not common. very different designs. Expertise of the principal designer Ms. Tanvi was very valuable. Thanks to entire team for making my house to home.
    over 4 years ago
    Wonderful Critic
    This was my first experience with Interior Designing and I could not be happier. My expert designer was Ms. Tanvi. I would strongly recommend her to anyone that needs direction and support pulling their style ideas together. Tanvi and I worked together selecting items that were exactly my style. She was so patient and always listened to my feedback. For anyone that is skeptical about the process, you should 100% give it a try. Kudos to the designing team. Thanks
    about 4 years ago
    Show all 5 reviews
