Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Huzzpa
Interior Designers & Decorators in Bangalore
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (5)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • We are a platform for enabling space and interior design, space planning and project execution spanning into both residential and commercial segments. We bring to you bespoke hand-picked Designers, Architects, Project execution teams and resources enabling you to create beautiful, functional and elegant spaces and forms.So be it the bedroom room where you snooze on the lazy Sunday afternoons waking up to the echoes of fun and laughter, the kitchen with the lingering whiffs of the glass-jarred marmalade and the perfectly burnt toast or be it the welcoming living room with design and forms reflective of your aspirations and uniqueness - We breathe in the chutzpah of life into your spaces - with our “Handcrafted & Machine crafted”- with thought solutions.Begin your journey towards a home you will never want to leave!!

    Services
    • Interior Design and Execution
    • Turnkey
    Service areas
    Bangalore
    Company awards
    TIE, Nasscom
    Address
    Koramangala
    560095 Bangalore
    India
    +91-8047092939 www.huzzpa.com

    Reviews

    Tarun Pandey
    We got our new house's interiors done by Huzzpa team. Our experience from them was wonderful. We received some excellent and personalized designs, as requested by us. I recommend them highly!
    about 5 years ago
    Travellers diry
    Huzzpa has done a really wonderful job at our home in Sarjarpur. Their design team as well as the execution team are very cooperative and competent. They understood our requirements properly and delivered us a really beautiful & functional home. Highly recommend them for interior work
    almost 5 years ago
    Girish Venkatesh
    I had a great experience with Huzzpa team. They understood our requirements very well and accommodated our design changes a number of times. With their inputs on designs, colours, lighting, curtains etc, our house has come out very beautiful. Lots of thanks to Huzzpa Team for giving us awesome interiors.
    about 5 years ago
    Show all 5 reviews
      Add SEO element