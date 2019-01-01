What Purerest Mattresses Intend...!!!





Hello

I am proud to announce you that today our company Victory Mattresses Pvt Ltd has been granted All India first BIS /ISI certification for complete bed mattresses . This licence is a hall mark for quality manufacturers . No other top selling branded mattresses in India have this licence .

For any trade enquiry please contact : 9848922225 / 9951722228 or

Email us : purerest.vmpl@gmail.com





Our goal is to bring an ever increasing number of people the realization that our product can and do provide.The deep sleep of complete relaxation, renewed imagination in the mind, for the more inspirational living of dreams......The perfect balance for comfort and support is engineered into every mattress.