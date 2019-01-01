Your browser is out-of-date.

Victory Mattresses Pvt Ltd
Other Businesses in Hyderabad
Request review New project
Request review
    • Victory Mattresses Pvt Ltd
    Victory Mattresses Pvt Ltd
    Victory Mattresses Pvt Ltd
    What Purerest Mattresses Intend...!!!


    Hello 

    I am proud to announce you that today our company Victory Mattresses Pvt Ltd has been granted All India first BIS /ISI certification for complete bed mattresses . This licence is a hall mark for quality manufacturers . No other top selling branded mattresses in India have this licence  .

    For any trade enquiry please contact : 9848922225 / 9951722228     or  

    Email us : purerest.vmpl@gmail.com


    Our goal is to bring an ever increasing number of people the realization that our product can and do provide.The deep sleep of complete relaxation, renewed imagination in the mind, for the more inspirational living of dreams......The perfect balance for comfort and support is engineered into every mattress.

    Services
    • Mattresses Manufacturing
    • Mattresses Supply and Accecories
    Service areas
    hyderabad
    Company awards
    ISO Certified Company , Certified Government Vendor
    Address
    MCH No: 5-9-1111/9/1, Ground floor Near Bharatiya Vidya Bhawan King Koti, Hyderabad Telangana, 500001 INDIA
    500001 Hyderabad
    India
    +91-9848922220 purerestmattress.in

    Reviews

    siddd14 siddd14
    I was searching for best mattresses in hyderabad on google and found this company. i wanted Softer mattreeses and decided to purchase double layer memory foam mattress named Soulmate Model . delivered timely, as per my comfort, attractive fabric and also very reasonable price. I recommend this brand.
    almost 3 years ago
    Project date: January 2019
    Ashish Dixit Ashish Dixit
    I get what I want with very good price specially designed product and superb service ...Go with purerest you won't take other brands
    over 3 years ago
