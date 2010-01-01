Your browser is out-of-date.

sidharth associates
Architects in Patna
Reviews (7)
Projects

    • Sashi Villa, sidharth associates sidharth associates
    Sashi Villa

    As an architectural firm we have always innovated a new concept and story in each of our projects. For us an impression which enchant any visitor in true sense creates a definition for real architecture and we have won several hearts in creating such masterpieces.

    Services
    Architecture/Interior/Landscape Architecture/Urban Design
    Service areas
    • Bihar/New Delhi/Kolkata
    • Patna
    Company awards
    • World Architecture 25th Cycle Winner 2017
    • World Build Breathing City Award 2017
    • India Next Award East Zone Winner 2017
    • World Architecture 24th Cycle Winner 2017
    • IIA 2012 Bihar Jharkhand Winner 2012
    • Yuwa Ratna Award 2nd Prize Winner 2011
    • Landscape Design Corona Fest Winner
    • Yuwa Ratna Award Winner 2010
    • Show all 8 awards
    Address
    3A-Pushpraj Apartment
    800001 Patna
    India
    +91-9905356029 www.sidharthassociates.com

    Reviews

    Anurag kumar
    Nic and best architecture in patna city brilliant work
    6 months ago
    Arun Mehra
    Very professional and creative.
    over 2 years ago
    Prashant Raghav
    Excellent quality of work delivered on time.
    over 2 years ago
    Show all 7 reviews
