As an architectural firm we have always innovated a new concept and story in each of our projects. For us an impression which enchant any visitor in true sense creates a definition for real architecture and we have won several hearts in creating such masterpieces.
- Services
- Architecture/Interior/Landscape Architecture/Urban Design
- Service areas
- Bihar/New Delhi/Kolkata
- Patna
- Company awards
- World Architecture 25th Cycle Winner 2017
- World Build Breathing City Award 2017
- India Next Award East Zone Winner 2017
- World Architecture 24th Cycle Winner 2017
- IIA 2012 Bihar Jharkhand Winner 2012
- Yuwa Ratna Award 2nd Prize Winner 2011
- Landscape Design Corona Fest Winner
- Yuwa Ratna Award Winner 2010
- Show all 8 awards
- Address
-
3A-Pushpraj Apartment
800001 Patna
India
+91-9905356029 www.sidharthassociates.com