Anza Design Studio
Architects in Bangalore, Karnataka, India
Reviews
    3BHK Interiors for Mr Alam at Ulsoor, Bangalore
    Bhaithak Cafe
    Conversation Cafe, BTM Layout
    3BHK Interiors for Mr Harris @ Sarajapur, Bangalore

    Anza Design Studio is a Architectural and Interior Practice Solution. Established in the year 2015, it has been providing consultancy and turnkey solutions in and around Bangalore. It has a varying clientele from Residential projects to commercial complex, Clothing showrooms to Cafe and Restaurant projects spread across bangalore.

    Services
    • Architectural Design
    • Architectural Design Consultation
    • Interior Design
    • Interior Design Consultation
    • Home Renovations
    • Custom Furniture
    • Modular Kitchens
    • Tiling
    • Painting
    • Bathroom Renovations
    Service areas
    • Bangalore
    • Bangalore, Karnataka, India
    Company awards
    Cera young Designer Award 2017
    Address
    No 46, Church Road, Marappa Garden, Benson Town
    560046 Bangalore, Karnataka, India
    India
    +91-8197658378 www.anzadesignstudio.com

    Reviews

    me only me
    Magnificent
    over 5 years ago
    ayub khn
    almost 5 years ago
    mukesh byrareddy
    almost 6 years ago
