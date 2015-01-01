Anza Design Studio is a Architectural and Interior Practice Solution. Established in the year 2015, it has been providing consultancy and turnkey solutions in and around Bangalore. It has a varying clientele from Residential projects to commercial complex, Clothing showrooms to Cafe and Restaurant projects spread across bangalore.
- Services
- Architectural Design
- Architectural Design Consultation
- Interior Design
- Interior Design Consultation
- Home Renovations
- Custom Furniture
- Modular Kitchens
- Tiling
- Painting
- Bathroom Renovations
- Service areas
- Bangalore
- Bangalore, Karnataka, India
- Company awards
- Cera young Designer Award 2017
- Address
No 46, Church Road, Marappa Garden, Benson Town
560046 Bangalore, Karnataka, India
India
+91-8197658378 www.anzadesignstudio.com