AJ&#39;sDesignSTUDIO
Architects in Pune
    Anupama is an Architect and interior designer with over 15 years of global experience .She has worked on large Residential,Retail, Hospitality, Mixed use, Healthcare and Commercial projects in India, Middle east and United Kingdom. She has worked with large global firms such as Gensler and Broadway Malyan before moving from London to start her own practice in Pune.

    Architecture, interior design, and Project management
    A-602, 10 KASTURKUNJ ICS COLONY ,BHOSALE NAGAR ,
    411005 Pune
    India
    +91-7028093551
