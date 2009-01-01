Welcome to Avant Atelier, an interior design firm established by AartiSalunkhe in 2009.

Aarti's experience as a designer spans over 12 years and more than 100 projects ranging from industrial and commercial to residential.

Our dynamic and contemporary approach to the designing process, willingness to be flexible, and the ability to fulfill a client's vision while staying within their desired budget makes us one of the most sought after designer firms in Pune(India).

Avant atelier has been in the profession of creating beautiful and functional home and work spaces in Pune since 2009. We believe in finding innovative solutions to the unique challenges presented by each site in a way that is a perfect combination of the client's wishes and her own creativity. With Avant Atelier, we focus on creating comfortable and beautiful living spaces that are molded around the client's lifestyle.

Avant Atelier is your one-stop solutions for interior designing. We provide quality design, and ensure that our clients are satisfied with the completed project. To that end, we also organize the participation of vendors, consultants, and contractors according to the individual needs of the client as well as the project. We welcome our client's active participation in every aspect of the design process. We also specialize in handing over every project within the promised time frame and the predefined budget