Tanara
Interior Architects in New Delhi
    • I have a background in interior architecture and design, and I venture into other design streams from time to time. My style is minimal, chic and everything in between! I am extremely passionate about what I do so you would definitely be very pleased by the end results.

    Hoping to connect with equally passionate clients!

    Services
    • Interior Architectural Design
    • Furniture Design
    Service areas
    New Delhi
    Company awards
    Masters in Interior Architecture and Design, CEPT University, Ahmedabad
    Address
    110017 New Delhi
    India
    +91-9999507177
