Dear Sir/mam,
I neelesh From Ghar / Pe Service doing execution with my team and having 4 supervisor on each project ,we have done more tha 100 project , if you have any execution work for us in pune , plzz let us know ,
Looking for your valuable reply
- Services
- Interior Designer
- furniture Manufactures
- Painting
- False Ceiling Pop
- Electrician
- Tiling
- Mistri Bandhkam
- Plumber… etc
- Show all 8 services
- Service areas
- Interior Designer
- furniture Manufactures
- Painting
- False Ceiling Pop
- Electrician
- Tiling
- Mistri Bandhkam
- Plumber… etc
- Pune
- Show all 9 service areas
- Address
-
Park Infinia Hadapsar
412308 Pune
India
+91-7030980666 www.gharpeservice.com