Halls Diary
Other Businesses in Chennai
Reviews (2)
    • Halls Diary – Leading online platform to book wedding halls in Chennai. You can find listings of wedding halls, banquet halls, mini halls, AC mandapams, party halls organized by city and locality. Each of those listings will have pricing details, pictures, contact information, discounts and reviews to help you choose the right vendor. With the right kind of planning and execution you can make any event a memorable one.

    Services
    • wedding halls in Chennai
    • marriage halls in Chennai
    • party halls in chennai
    • Ac kalyana mandapams in Chennai
    Service areas
    Chennai
    Address
    3C, 100 ft Taramani Link Road
    600042 Chennai
    India
    +91-9940005705 www.hallsdiary.com

