Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
White Interio
Interior Designers & Decorators in Pune
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Interior Designer in Pune

    White Interio is one of the fastest growing interior designing company. Currently we have very strong presence in Pune with over 70 completed residential projects and more than 10 commercial projects. We are looking at expanding our base exponentially in other Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities in the coming fiscal. We are proud that we operate in a complete corporate set up that enables us to effectively focus and ensure quality, competitive price points, time schedules and dedicated customer service.

    Services
    • Residential Interior Design
    • Commercial Interior Design
    • Turnkey Interior Solutions
    Service areas
    Pune
    Address
    Deccan College Road
    411006 Pune
    India
    +91-9325294234 www.whiteinterio.com
      Add SEO element