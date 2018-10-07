Interior Designer in Pune

White Interio is one of the fastest growing interior designing company. Currently we have very strong presence in Pune with over 70 completed residential projects and more than 10 commercial projects. We are looking at expanding our base exponentially in other Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities in the coming fiscal. We are proud that we operate in a complete corporate set up that enables us to effectively focus and ensure quality, competitive price points, time schedules and dedicated customer service.