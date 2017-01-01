We are a passionate interior design studio based in Mumbai, designing spaces that are as individual as you are. We translate client’s briefs into integrated bespoke interiors where ideas, space, materials and details come together seamlessly.

Creating Design that inspires, approaching each project, regardless of size & scale.

With Attentive, responsive, practical and flexible attitude we provide a high level of personal service, coupled with respect for the precious resources and cost. We specialize in all aspects of interior development for residential and commercial spaces, from design consultancy to interior construction and project management.