Studio Bespoke
Interior Designers & Decorators in Mumbai
Reviews
    Residence-Mumbai-Studio Bespoke
    Residence-Mumbai-Studio Bespoke, Studio Bespoke Studio Bespoke Modern style bedroom
    Residence-Mumbai-Studio Bespoke, Studio Bespoke Studio Bespoke Modern nursery/kids room
    Residence-Mumbai-Studio Bespoke
    RESIDENCE – COURTYARD, THANE-Studio Bespoke, Studio Bespoke Studio Bespoke Modern living room
    RESIDENCE – COURTYARD, THANE-Studio Bespoke, Studio Bespoke Studio Bespoke Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
    RESIDENCE – COURTYARD, THANE-Studio Bespoke, Studio Bespoke Studio Bespoke Modern kitchen
    RESIDENCE – COURTYARD, THANE-Studio Bespoke
    Commercial-Mumbai-Studio Bespoke, Studio Bespoke Studio Bespoke Commercial spaces
    Commercial-Mumbai-Studio Bespoke, Studio Bespoke Studio Bespoke Commercial spaces
    Commercial-Mumbai-Studio Bespoke, Studio Bespoke Studio Bespoke Commercial spaces
    Commercial-Mumbai-Studio Bespoke

    We are a passionate interior design studio based in Mumbai, designing spaces that are as individual as you are. We translate client’s briefs into integrated bespoke interiors where ideas, space, materials and details come together seamlessly.

    Creating Design that inspires, approaching each project, regardless of size & scale.

    With Attentive, responsive, practical and flexible attitude we provide a high level of personal service, coupled with respect for the precious resources and cost. We specialize in all aspects of interior development for residential and commercial spaces, from design consultancy to interior construction and project management.

    Design Consultation, Project management, and Procurement.
    MUMBAI and Thane
    RD NO 8 DAULAT NAGAR, BORIVALI EAST
    400066 Mumbai
    India
    +91-9930902710 www.studiobespoke.in

    Keyur Jani Keyur Jani
    Studio Bespoke team sees a client as a partner rather than a client. They are focussed and understand what you want and accordingly will suggest you all the viable options. They were cost effective and had an in depth knowledge of the project right from the inception to the delivery. I am more than satisfied with their work and wish them all the best for their future.
    over 2 years ago
    Project date: March 2018
    sanjay jani sanjay jani
    Studio Bespoke interiors did an excellent job designing my home Attentiveness, creativity and vast knowledge  of construction and design all  under one roof Appriciate hard work and thumbs up for timely finishing of Project
    over 2 years ago
    Project date: March 2017
    Om Kulariya
    6 months ago
