Over the past eighteen years, Space Interiors India has earned the reputation for consistently delivering quality domestic interiors, on time, in budgets defined by the varied clientele.

Our core competencies include - space planning, design development, project management, complete fit-out in the committed timeline. An enviable combination of state-of-the-art technologies, together with the deployment of committed and experienced manpower has elevated our works to a leading position in the industry that comes with greater satisfaction from each customer.

- Domestic Space planning, conceptualizing &

- Total personalized service.

- 3D design support.

- State-of-the-art factory to back up woodwork

- Interiors in your budget and timeline.

- International brands in interior products to support.

In addition, our company has reputed international brands for interiors to support :

1. Hafele

2. Sealy American Mattress

3. San Marco - Italian Decorative Finishes

4. Kassebohmer - high end kitchen accessories

5. Rehau - solid surfaces

6. roumplus - German wardrobes (walk-in, sliding & openable)

For further details, kindly call us:

Shekhar Raju - M: +91 - 9390 272727

Hyderabad, India