Space interiors India
Interior Designers & Decorators in Hyderabad
0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (11)
    • Over the past eighteen years, Space Interiors India has earned the reputation for consistently delivering quality domestic interiors, on time, in budgets defined by the varied clientele.

    Our core competencies include  - space planning, design development, project management, complete fit-out in the committed timeline. An enviable combination of state-of-the-art technologies, together with the deployment of committed and experienced manpower has elevated our works to a leading position in the industry that comes with greater satisfaction from each customer.

    - Domestic Space planning, conceptualizing & 

    - Total personalized service.

    - 3D design support.

    - State-of-the-art factory to back up woodwork

    - Interiors in your budget and timeline.

    - International brands in interior products to support.

    In addition, our company has reputed international brands for interiors to support :

    1. Hafele

    2. Sealy American Mattress

    3. San Marco - Italian Decorative Finishes

    4. Kassebohmer - high end kitchen accessories

    5. Rehau - solid surfaces

    6. roumplus - German wardrobes (walk-in, sliding & openable)

    For further details, kindly call us:

    Shekhar Raju - M: +91 - 9390 272727

    Hyderabad, India

    Services
    Domestic Interiors
    Service areas
    • Telengana and Andhra Pradesh
    • Hyderabad
    Address
    Near Jubilee Hills Checkpost,
    500028 Hyderabad
    India
    +91-9390272727 www.casarico.in

    Reviews

    Sreedhar Venkatesh Jonnalagadda
    Excellent place.. with nice hardware and good designs
    5 months ago
    dinesh voonna
    They have minimum to no knowledge and they mention everything is included and upon billing they are charging extra for delievery, cutting granite and installation. The customer experience is totally damaged. How and why they are runni g this business i have no idea. probably the worst experience one can ask for after spending near 40k rs.
    4 months ago
    Kris rags
    Cheeters, frad store, we ordered 15 stonelam sheets , after 100% payment they delivered 2 air crack sheets, without showing them at the time of delivery, they hided them between sheets & when our person at site insisted to show each & every sheet , they said removing from pallet may damage the sheets & its at customer risk & left from site, we informed the same to Arbaz he responded & promised to exchange & months passed still he's saying the same & Srikrishna their godown incharge knows about this damage sheets , he will plan all the damaged sheets to hide & delivered. Don't believe them & pay amounts.
    3 months ago
