Decode Architecture
Architects in Mumbai
Reviews
Projects

    • Parel Residence, Decode Architecture Decode Architecture Modern kitchen
    Parel Residence, Decode Architecture Decode Architecture Modern style bedroom
    +16
    Parel Residence
    Bangalore Residence, Decode Architecture Decode Architecture Modern living room
    Bangalore Residence, Decode Architecture Decode Architecture Modern dining room
    +19
    Bangalore Residence

    (de) CoDe : (of) Collaborative Design

    Our work tends to be quiet and subtle putting the focus on the experience rather than the expense.   The work of the firm draws on the diverse backgrounds and interests of the two partners, but is eventually realized through a process of active engagement with a broader network of consultants, contractors, craftspeople and the client.   We consistently draw on these experiences and resources to inform our practice and through our teaching positions at various schools of design. We believe in an inclusive, sustainable, gender-neutral, non-hierarchical collaborative practice where the only end goal is a happy client.

    Services
    Interior Consultant, Residential design, and commercial design
    Service areas
    Mumbai
    Address
    Waroda Road, Bandra (West)
    400050 Mumbai
    India
    +91-9769260464 www.decodearchitecture.com

    Reviews

    Arun Sapte
    about 5 years ago
    Pritam Patel
    over 4 years ago
    VINOD VALECHA
    over 1 year ago
    Show all 5 reviews
