(de) CoDe : (of) Collaborative Design

Our work tends to be quiet and subtle putting the focus on the experience rather than the expense. The work of the firm draws on the diverse backgrounds and interests of the two partners, but is eventually realized through a process of active engagement with a broader network of consultants, contractors, craftspeople and the client. We consistently draw on these experiences and resources to inform our practice and through our teaching positions at various schools of design. We believe in an inclusive, sustainable, gender-neutral, non-hierarchical collaborative practice where the only end goal is a happy client.