PAVAN TECHNO CONSTRUCTIONS
Architects in Bangalore
Reviews (2)
    Architectural , PAVAN TECHNO CONSTRUCTIONS
    Architectural , PAVAN TECHNO CONSTRUCTIONS PAVAN TECHNO CONSTRUCTIONS Classic style houses
    Architectural , PAVAN TECHNO CONSTRUCTIONS PAVAN TECHNO CONSTRUCTIONS Asian style houses
    +9
    Architectural

    This PAVAN C B from PAVAN TECHNO CONSTRUCTIONS, We are CLASS 1 CONTRACTING firm, we do contracts for residential, commercial, govt. tenders.

                   This mail is regarding of any construction opportunities from your esteemed company, and we are Glade to get your precious APPOINTMENT and TIME for meeting officially.                As a leader in the construction trade for 4 years, our commitment to our clients is unmatched. We believe our service-oriented business approach is the reason for our continued success. Our team consists of skilled professionals who are focused on delivering quality and value. We are proud of our work, and our upfront approach will leave you worry-free as you watch your blueprints come to life.

    Services
    CONSULT and DESIGN AND EXECUTE
    Service areas
    CONSTRUCTION and BANGALORE
    Address
    #161/1, 2ND FLOOR, MANJUNTHA ROAD
    560028 Bangalore
    India
    +91-9738906052

    Reviews

    JOSEPH JOHN
    Very Good Experience
    4 months ago
    Sujay Chava
    almost 4 years ago
