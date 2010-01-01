Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Deepak + Kavita design studio
Architects in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, India
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium
    • Deepak + Kavita design studio
    Deepak + Kavita design studio
    Deepak + Kavita design studio
    +57
    Click to complete

    Deepak and Kavita Design Studio is a full-service interior designers in Indore commenced in the year 2010.

    We are architects in Indore and our strength lies in our passion for innovation, to bring out the unique elements in all our projects ranging from residential, commercial, corporate offices, hospitality, healthcare, etc. In a collaborative approach with our client, we apply design principles, space analysis, and knowledge integration, in order to fulfill the best of our client’s requirements.

    Our design strategy being interior designers in Indore aims at delivering extraordinary and global design benchmarks to make interior spaces functional, beautiful, safe and durable by determining specific client requirements and effective space utilization.

    Services
    • architects
    • interior designers
    • architect
    • interior designer
    • interior decorators
    Service areas
    • INDORE
    • Indore, Madhya Pradesh, India
    Address
    201-B, second floor, apollo premier, vijay nagar square
    452001 Indore, Madhya Pradesh, India
    India
    +91-9770258742 deepak-kavita.com
      Add SEO element