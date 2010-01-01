Deepak and Kavita Design Studio is a full-service interior designers in Indore commenced in the year 2010.

We are architects in Indore and our strength lies in our passion for innovation, to bring out the unique elements in all our projects ranging from residential, commercial, corporate offices, hospitality, healthcare, etc. In a collaborative approach with our client, we apply design principles, space analysis, and knowledge integration, in order to fulfill the best of our client’s requirements.

Our design strategy being interior designers in Indore aims at delivering extraordinary and global design benchmarks to make interior spaces functional, beautiful, safe and durable by determining specific client requirements and effective space utilization.