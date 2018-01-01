Your browser is out-of-date.

Decor Dreams
Interior Designers & Decorators in Pune
Reviews (8)
    • Mr.Sanjay -2BHK flat, Decor Dreams Decor Dreams Dining roomChairs & benches
    Mr.Sanjay -2BHK flat, Decor Dreams Decor Dreams BedroomBeds & headboards
    Mr.Sanjay -2BHK flat, Decor Dreams Decor Dreams Study/officeDesks
    +6
    Mr.Sanjay -2BHK flat

    Décor Dreams is Pune's leading Residential and commercial Interior Designing company. We are on a mission to make "The Homes" a better place for our customers. We offer comprehensive solutions tailored for Residential, Commercial, Hospitality and Retail markets.We have a full-fledged design studio in Pune & Bangalore and are equipped with state-of-the-art facilities with the latest design & 3D software. Our team consists of professional designers, 3D visualizers, Draftsmen and architects. Décor Dreams prefers a collaborative approach when creating timeless design. We believe that the best design concepts are functional, highly efficient and reflect the character & brief of the client. We guarantee the peace of mind for all our customers.

    Our Services:

    -  Interior Design

    -  Conceptualization

    -  Modular Kitchens

    -  Turnkey Solutions

    -  Customized Furniture

    -  Retail & Office Interiors

    Services
    Designing & Execution
    Service areas
    Pune & Bengaluru
    Company awards
    Best of HOUZZ 2018—For the number & quality of client
    Address
    Survey No.76/1,1st floor above anil Jewellers, Near Prime Rose Mall ,Baner main road,Pune
    411045 Pune
    India
    +91-9928057197 www.decordreams.in

    Reviews

    Ajay Patil
    Nice place to work here
    3 months ago
    rashi goel
    Quality of work is poor and no after Service. Got interior done by Kavish and just wasted our money and time
    6 months ago
    Anupama Kulkarni
    Very good consulting services! Product quality is good.
    8 months ago
    Show all 8 reviews
