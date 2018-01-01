Décor Dreams is Pune's leading Residential and commercial Interior Designing company. We are on a mission to make "The Homes" a better place for our customers. We offer comprehensive solutions tailored for Residential, Commercial, Hospitality and Retail markets.We have a full-fledged design studio in Pune & Bangalore and are equipped with state-of-the-art facilities with the latest design & 3D software. Our team consists of professional designers, 3D visualizers, Draftsmen and architects. Décor Dreams prefers a collaborative approach when creating timeless design. We believe that the best design concepts are functional, highly efficient and reflect the character & brief of the client. We guarantee the peace of mind for all our customers.

Our Services:

- Interior Design

- Conceptualization

- Modular Kitchens

- Turnkey Solutions

- Customized Furniture

- Retail & Office Interiors