KAS Architecture
Architects in Chennai
    VIPIN RESIDENCE
    +2
    drizzle spa and SALON
    +2
    maddy's KITCHEN
    RESTAURANT
    +4
    sulod
    +5
    THICK SHAKE NELLORE
    KAS ARCHITECTURE is a young and dynamic architecture, interior and furniture design studio based in chennai, tamil nadu. The studio is a multidisciplinary practice with a diverse portfolio of urban projects that each carries our hallmark of creativity, innovation and experimentation.

    In our architectural designs, we create dynamic, sometimes unconventional and unexpected, proposals that allow the building to reflect its own personality, while staying true to its core function. In our furniture design and interior design, we like to play with materials and new configurations, leading to ideas that offer a constantly changing perspective. The work we do in one discipline can and does influence the work we do in others.

    Services
    Architecture and interior designs.
    Service areas
    CHENNAI
    Address
    600007 Chennai
    India
    +91-9500117102
