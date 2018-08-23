Your browser is out-of-date.

    In a short note, we are from 2004 serving in field of civil construction, Interior Designing and other solutions. We have a wide experience in Automation to smart homes too. 
    We go with everything with a class as Wood-Duro, Paint Asian, Pop-Sirka, Gypsum-Gyproc, Vertified tiles-Simpolo-Qutone, Wood laminate and Floor-Pergo, Wires-Hawells, Switch-Nerosys-Crabtree, igthing-Phillips.

    Services
    • Ceiling Flooring
    • Paint and WallPaper
    • WallMounted Furniture
    • Modular Kitchen
    • ​ ​Wardrobes
    • ​ ​Smart Home Automation
    Service areas
    • Ghaziabad
    • Delhi
    • Gurgaon
    • Faridabad
    • New Delhi
    Address
    ChatraPati Shivaji Marg, Moti Nagar
    110015 New Delhi
    India
    +91-8810273881 www.facebook.com/InterianoDesign
