    We believe that architecture and design have a direct, slow and lasting relationship with the way we inhabit a space and, in-return the space and atmosphere shape us.

    We practice to have a course of thinking that gives us a story, guideline to communicate with different aspects of design in a certain manner or system; it sets a way in which our work should progress or develop and, in this process of making, lays the answers to deal with diverse situations.

    Our practice driven by this course attempts to create spaces that are of lasting value, functional, minimal and beautiful.

    Services
    Architecture and Designing
    Service areas
    Pune, India, and Elsewhere.
    Company awards
    • A Design Award, Milan Italy 2018;
    • German Design Award, 2019;
    • FOAID 2019, Hafele Trends Awards 2018.
    Address
    3rd floor, 243 Budhwar Peth,
    411002 Pune
    India
    +91-7875730386 www.studio-course.com

