Over the years, Projectus interiror designDesign, Inc., has become synonymous with exquisite taste, unparalleled service, and unmatched quality. Operating with the utmost in business ethics, we are known for our reliability and attention to detail on every project making your experience with us authentically different. Our Founder and Principal Designer, Kara A. Karpenske, and the team at Projectus interiror designDesign, Inc., lend our expertise and passion for design to each commercial and residential project we undertake. As a collective team, the designers create both modern and traditional designs with a unique twist, turning any space into a powerful expression of the client’s personality.

As a company, we prefer a collaborative approach to design that encourages our clients to develop and hone their own style and taste. We provide value to our clients by discouraging short-lived trends, opting instead for quality and timelessness. The final design ensures a beautiful, comfortable, and most importantly a functional space for our clients. We recognize that the most important element in our designs is the people who use them in the end.

Whether yours is a modest family home or a palatial estate, a small business office or a grand resort, Projectus interiror designDesign is able to take on any size project and implement a beautiful design transformation. Our team will design the interior environment you desire, utilizing fine-tuned vision and proven trustworthy business practices. With over a decade of experience in the design industry, our company maintains close relationships with top quality suppliers, fine artisans, and the most skilled sub-contractors. Our design experience and knowledge make the entire Projectus interiror designDesign team invaluable to our clients.