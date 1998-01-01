Vivek V.Shankar graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Architecture from BMS College of Engineering in Bangalore in 1998. Vivek took a Masters’ degree (M.Arch) in Architecture and Urbanism from the prestigious AA School of Architecture in London. It’s faculty, jury members and visiting professors are world renowned architects such as Zaha Hadid, Rem Koolhaas and Richard Rogers to name a few. The Masters’ degree enabled Vivek to question the role of architects in today’s digital society where changes in living and working patterns are informed by information technology driving architects to re-think their intervention in shaping cities and society.

Upon completion of his Masters’ degree, Vivek was employed at the office of Zaha Hadid in London. Zaha Hadid is a world renowned architect based in London and recipient of the Pritzker Prize for Architecture. Vivek’s design language is influenced by the work experience gained with ZahaHadid and also the design processes that were experimented during the Masters’ program at the Architectural Association, London. Vivek was part of the design team for the following projects at the office of Zaha Hadid in London. 1. Guggenheim Museum, Tokyo 2. BMW Event and Delivery Center, Munich 3. BiopolisMasterplan, Singapore 4. Center for Contemporary arts, Rome 5. Interiors for Mandarina Duck, London Vivek has his architectural practice based out of Bangalore and is keen on establishing an affiliation with the latest Trends in design and the changing face of design in Indian Metros. The practice consciously strives to induct a process ruled by geometric strategies and material compositions that result in a subversion of the conventional mode of perceiving a structure or space. VSDP has tied up with a Vienna based architectural practice to collaborate on design projects in Europe and India. The projects are currently being designed by the office demand a high level of design ingenuity and resolution. This is achieved by the skilled team of young architects who are trained to adopt the latest in software technology for preparing high quality presentations and technical drawings. Vivek has been a member of the visiting faculty at leading architecture schools in South India. In 2011 VSDP has started a Design Research division where the projects executed by the practice are published as a critical reflection so as to use it as a tool for intensifying the design innovations and technical considerations in its new projects.