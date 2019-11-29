We are an interior and exterior design firm with expertise in residential,commercial, hospitality, retail, healthcare and beauty projects.

Based in Bangalore Karnataka, We is now a prominent expert in the industry. The Design Group combines extraordinary talent and global experiences to create spaces, nationally and that can be as “cutting edge” or “timeless” as the exceptionality of each of our Clients.Our Design Group’s mission is simple: Develop Interior and Exterior Design experiences that are distinctive, compelling and of superb quality and individuality.

We had completed 1000+ projects and has 13 years of experience. Homespace is our new brand which is committed to achieve the highest level of design with a “turn-key” approach through services offered.We are working on an online platform to connect easy with our customers.