White Luxury Studios—Interior Architects
Interior Designers & Decorators in Mumbai
Reviews (10)
    • White Luxury Studios - Interior Architects
    White Luxury Studios - Interior Architects
    White Luxury Studios - Interior Architects
    Hello, we're White Luxury Studios. Creating Signaure residential and commercial Interior Design Works. We're based in Mumbai & we work across the country. Our services are needed by nice people with open minds. Our “Being Bespoke Always” policy helps us in going seamless blending of aesthetics and functionality to create organized living and work spaces that feel great and look amazingly fresh. We combine a heavy dose of personality & loads of experience with our own take on style, interior design & architecture, custom furniture to create unique & beautiful living spaces that make people smile, feel great about themselves and stay happy.

    Services
    • Interior Designing
    • Interior Decorating
    • Architecture
    • Landscape
    • Commercial
    • Residential
    • Retail and Hospitality Interiors.
    Service areas
    Based in MUMBAI & we work across the country.
    Address
    White Luxury Studios , Opp. Suruchi Restaurant , Thakur Complex , Kandivali—East
    400101 Mumbai
    India
    +91-9960069001 www.whiteluxury.weebly.com

    Reviews

    Mayank Arora
    An Amazing team , very happy with their designs...
    8 months ago
    Shakeel Ahmed
    Great quality and superb desine realy nice palace
    8 months ago
    Deeksha Ramchandani
    Love their designs, each and every detailing is done beautifully. great work!
    8 months ago
    Show all 10 reviews
