Ashpra Interiors
Interior Designers & Decorators in Chennai
Reviews (5)
    • Office interiors @ Perungudi.., Ashpra Interiors Ashpra Interiors Scandinavian style museums Wood Purple/Violet
    Office interiors @ Perungudi.., Ashpra Interiors Ashpra Interiors Scandinavian style museums Plywood Wood effect
    Office interiors @ Perungudi.., Ashpra Interiors Ashpra Interiors Scandinavian style museums Plywood White
    Office interiors @ Perungudi..
    THIRUVANMAYUR BEACH HOUSE.., Ashpra Interiors Ashpra Interiors Asian style kitchen Plywood Purple/Violet
    THIRUVANMAYUR BEACH HOUSE.., Ashpra Interiors Ashpra Interiors Asian style bedroom Plywood Grey
    THIRUVANMAYUR BEACH HOUSE.., Ashpra Interiors Ashpra Interiors Asian style bedroom Plywood Grey
    THIRUVANMAYUR BEACH HOUSE..
    Appasamy Mapleton pallikaranai.., Ashpra Interiors Ashpra Interiors Classic style living room
    Appasamy Mapleton pallikaranai.., Ashpra Interiors Ashpra Interiors Classic style kitchen
    Appasamy Mapleton pallikaranai.., Ashpra Interiors Ashpra Interiors Classic style dressing room
    Appasamy Mapleton pallikaranai..
    Independent house Manglore.., Ashpra Interiors Ashpra Interiors Tropical style bedroom
    Independent house Manglore.., Ashpra Interiors Ashpra Interiors Tropical style bedroom
    Independent house Manglore.., Ashpra Interiors Ashpra Interiors Tropical style bedroom
    Independent house Manglore..
    3bhk apartment in Appasamy Mapleton, Pallikaranai.. , Ashpra Interiors Ashpra Interiors Asian style living room
    3bhk apartment in Appasamy Mapleton, Pallikaranai.. , Ashpra Interiors Ashpra Interiors Asian style dining room
    3bhk apartment in Appasamy Mapleton, Pallikaranai.. , Ashpra Interiors Ashpra Interiors Asian style living room
    3bhk apartment in Appasamy Mapleton, Pallikaranai..

    Ashpra group is a product and service provider with interests in various lateral such as Interiors, Engineering, Infrastructure, Building materials and Automatio. Ashpra Interiors, under the aegis of the group is an interior and turnkey solution provider for commercial and residential spaces. We are a team of professional skilled workforce, with a vision to bring a fine balance to "Form & Function".

    Services
    • •MODULAR KITCHEN •WARDROBE & OTHER WOOD WORKS •LOOSE FURNITURE •FALSE CEILING •WALLPAPER •PAINTING •WALL CLADDING •WALL PANELLING •CURTAINS
    • BLINDS •INSECT SCREEN (MOSQUITO NET) •SUN FILM / GLASS FILM •FLOORING WORKS •CARPET FLOORING •VINYL FLOORING •WOODEN FLOORING •ELECTRICAL •LIGHTING •PLUMBING •AIR CONDITIONING •BMS-(BUILDING MANAGEMENT SYSTEM) •SPRINKLER •HYDROPONICS •SAFETY LOCKER
    Service areas
    Tamilnadu
    Address
    41/42, 1st street, Senthil nagar, Seevaram, Perungudi, Chennai—600 096
    600096 Chennai
    India
    +91-4424964351 www.ashprainteriors.com

    Reviews

    Prabu Palani
    Good place to get turnkey interior works. Talented people, and they know what they are doing.
    almost 4 years ago
    Ravi Iyer
    Good people to deal with. Great work, honest prices.
    almost 3 years ago
    moorthy jayaraman
    i had attain an interview account executive position without accountant knowledge persons conduct interview pls who should be attain interview this company review wiill be updated here
    about 3 years ago
