Ashpra group is a product and service provider with interests in various lateral such as Interiors, Engineering, Infrastructure, Building materials and Automatio. Ashpra Interiors, under the aegis of the group is an interior and turnkey solution provider for commercial and residential spaces. We are a team of professional skilled workforce, with a vision to bring a fine balance to "Form & Function".
- Services
- •MODULAR KITCHEN •WARDROBE & OTHER WOOD WORKS •LOOSE FURNITURE •FALSE CEILING •WALLPAPER •PAINTING •WALL CLADDING •WALL PANELLING •CURTAINS
- BLINDS •INSECT SCREEN (MOSQUITO NET) •SUN FILM / GLASS FILM •FLOORING WORKS •CARPET FLOORING •VINYL FLOORING •WOODEN FLOORING •ELECTRICAL •LIGHTING •PLUMBING •AIR CONDITIONING •BMS-(BUILDING MANAGEMENT SYSTEM) •SPRINKLER •HYDROPONICS •SAFETY LOCKER
- Service areas
- Tamilnadu
- Address
41/42, 1st street, Senthil nagar, Seevaram, Perungudi, Chennai—600 096
600096 Chennai
India
+91-4424964351 www.ashprainteriors.com