GHS TECHNO PVT. LTD
Home Appliances in Noida
    • We help customers hire trusted professionals for all their service needs. We are staffed with young, passionate people working tirelessly to make a difference in the lives of people by catering to their service needs at their doorsteps.

    Services
    • Home Deep Cleaning Services
    • Pest Control
    • Floor Cleaning/Polishing
    • Facade Cleaning
    • Furnishings Water Tank Cleaning
    • Kitchen Cleaning
    • Car Spa
    • Bathroom Cleaning
    Service areas
    • D-356
    • Basement Office
    • Noida
    • Sector 10
    Address
    D-356, Basement Office, Noida ,Sector 10
    201301 Noida
    India
    +91-1204180722 www.goodhomeservices.in
