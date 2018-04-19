Your browser is out-of-date.

Aspa and Associates
Architects in Mumbai
    At Aspa & Associates, great interior design is our business and our passion. We believe that a house becomes a home when it’s personalized. Your space should show off your tastes and personality, work with your lifestyle, and maybe make your guests a little jealous. We know that creating a home interior that does all of these things isn’t easy, and we’re here to help.Our talented designers bring 18 years of experience to the table, couch, coffee table, or whichever furniture piece we’re sitting near. From discovering your personal style to knocking down that wall that’s been preventing the open-concept living area you’ve been lusting after, we’ll make sure that your space isn’t just aesthetically pleasing, but also a reflection of you.

    We offer the following services:

     On-site consultations

     Project survey &amp; analysis

     Space planning &amp; furniture arrangement

     Design concepts

     Finishes &amp; furnishings

     Custom designs

     Purchasing, delivery, & amp; installation

     Project coordination & amp; management

    Services
    • Interior Designing
    • Architect Consulting
    • Turnkey Project Solutions
    Service areas
    • Mumbai
    • Pune
    • Bangalore
    • Delhi
    • Kolkata
    • Greater Noida
    • Rajkot
    • Surat
    Address
    15/7, Maqsood Ind. Est. A.K. Road, Marol Naka, Andheri (E), Mumbai, Maharashtra
    400059 Mumbai
    India
    +91-8806103456 www.aspaandassociates.com

    Reviews

    Sangeeta Bisht
    Best Interior Designing Service provider in Mumbai. I love their services. Highly recommended
    over 3 years ago
    Prabal Srivastava
    "Best quality service as usual.They are very committed to time ,work, and quality they fulfill what they offer."
    over 3 years ago
    shweta lakhwara
    Unhappy..no value for customers time, money and ideas...
    over 2 years ago
