Divine Academy-Best IAS Coaching in Chandigarh
Other Businesses in Chandigarh,
Reviews (17)
    • Join the Divine IAS academy for the IAS coaching in Chandigarh in Hindi medium, as the education that is imparted by us is done in three different languages that are English, Hindi, and Punjabi. There are a lot of students who come from different states and places that is why they require the kind of coaching that is as per their choice of language. We are major professionals in providing the students with the finest quality information and knowledge for their subjects plus the teachers and the faculty that is rooted up with us is also really very cooperative and do not deal with anyone lightly as it the question of student’s career. So, ring in with us and start your preparation now.

    Services
    • IAS
    • PCS
    • HAS
    • HCS
    Service areas
    Chandigarh,
    Address
    SCO—209, First Floor, Sector 36-D
    160036 Chandigarh,
    India
    +91-7087878746 www.divineiasacademy.com

    Reviews

    Preeti Tutorial
    This is the best IAS Coaching center in Chandigarh. Divine has Professional coaching faculty. I recommend divine for IAS Coaching.
    6 months ago
    clat study
    Extremely and caring attitude towards each and every student. I am so glad to join Divine IAS Academy.
    5 months ago
    Pune Bakers
    Divine IAS academy and team is so grateful motivational and helpful for students. I joined their webinar of five sessions and they made it so informative about IAS exam.
    6 months ago
    Show all 17 reviews
