FOAID "Fraternity of Architecture and Interior Design" is a simple design studio. It brings about a concoction of different perspectives under a single roof. From spaces to products, start to finish, hit us up with any challenge.Each challenge is met with a burst of experiments, until we find the right solution. The company believes in designing by the site, as site lays a new challenge. We deliver what the site needs with utmost importance. Our designs are approached with a minimal touch.

FOAID has three verticals, Design, turnkey and a Modular furniture factory. Each project sets a new bench mark for the company, where our aim is to constantly evolve and learn with every new project and client.