Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
FOAID Design Studio
Architects in Chennai
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (7)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium
    • Click to complete

    FOAID "Fraternity of Architecture and Interior Design" is a simple design studio. It brings about a concoction of different perspectives under a single roof. From spaces to products, start to finish, hit us up with any challenge.Each challenge is met with a burst of experiments, until we find the right solution. The company believes in designing by the site, as site lays a new challenge. We deliver what the site needs with utmost importance. Our designs are approached with a minimal touch. 

    FOAID has three verticals, Design, turnkey and a Modular furniture factory. Each project sets a new bench mark for the company, where our aim is to constantly evolve and learn with every new project and client. 

    Services
    • Architecture
    • Interior Design
    • Product Design
    • Landscape Design
    • Urban Design
    Service areas
    India and Chennai
    Company awards
    • Best Restaurant interiors—Hamsa Chennai
    • Best Clinic Interiors—Apollo Dental spa, KNK, Chennai
    Address
    18/20, Umayal Road, Kilpauk
    600031 Chennai
    India
    +1-4426413018 www.foaid.com
    Legal disclosure

    "Design is an art by itself. Learn by doing, teach by practicing."

    Reviews

    Rajesh Agarwal
    Superb work and great designs from them.They have executed my place well and it looks very grand and upmarket.
    3 months ago
    Neha sakhrani
    Vgood
    11 months ago
    Cladnomics nom
    over 3 years ago
    Show all 7 reviews
      Add SEO element