Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Srihari Photos
Photographers in Chennai
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (12)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Srihari photographers can help capture your story in a better and more unique way. Our photographers' eye for detail, passion, professionalism, imagination and creativity can capture all the emotions that you can cherish forever. We offer photography services for any kind of wedding and are willing to travel throughout India. Get in touch with us to know how we can be a part of your wedding journey.

    Services
    • photographers in Chennai
    • wedding Photographers
    • candid photography
    Service areas
    Chennai
    Address
    50/2, Thambiah road, West Mambalam, Chennai
    600033 Chennai
    India
    +91-9840059807 www.srihariphotos.com

    Reviews

    Jagannathan Vijayaraghavan
    Very professional and creative. One of the best wedding photographers in Chennai.
    3 months ago
    Venkatraman Renganathan
    Srihari and his team have mastered the art of capturing the most important moments of our life in a beautiful way during celebrations. Each and every album has come out in a spell bounding way especially with their jewellery highlighting techniques in photographs. Their candid pictures are just fantastic and brings back several nostalgic memories. All the important moments of an event are captured in such a way that those moments remain in our hearts forever. Their work is both professional and artistic to such an extent that he has been our photographer for our family functions for about a decade and I know for sure that this relationship is going to continue forever.
    5 months ago
    Krishnaa Srinivasan
    Mr.Srihari & their team are extremely professional and good .Their coverage is awesome,and it was a brahmin wedding held at KRISHNASWAMY MANDAPAM. We loved the service provided by them. Thank you 😊
    9 months ago
    Show all 12 reviews
      Add SEO element