ENTROPIE ENGINEERS LLP
Heating, Ventilation & Air Conditioning Contractors in Jaipur
Reviews (5)
    • We as a organization  are team of experienced Engineers started by young professional  technocrats. We are taking project on the basis of Cost+ and Design & build concept. More than 22 years of professional experience in  Service industry, with industry leaders like M/s VOLTAS Ltd. &  M/s Sterling and Wilson Ltd.

    OUR SERVICES :

    1.   Heating,Ventilation, Air Conditioning & Refrigeration Solutions :

    •      Air-Conditioners ( Window, Split, Ducted Split ,Packaged AC, VRF & Chillers )

    •      Air Handling Unit, Fan Coil Unit , Pumps, Cooling tower, Valves

    •      Cold Storage, Deep Freezer, Air washer, Scrubbers, Hot water generator

    •      Turnkey & Retrofit projects( Including all ancillaries Ducting, Piping, Insulation & Acoustic treatment.)

    •      Ventilation & Evaporative cooling systems, Roof extractors & Jet fan systems.

    •      Clean room technology for micro electronics & Pharmaceutical Industries / Hospitals.

    Associated with companies like: DAIKIN, TOSHIBA, O GENERAL. PANASONIC

    Services
    • Heating
    • Ventilation
    • Air Conditioning & Refrigeration Solutions :
    Service areas
    • commercial building
    • Process cooling. Clean room applications
    • Hospitals
    • Hotel Industry
    • JAIPUR
    Address
    D-227A/103,TULSI MARG, BANI PARK
    302016 Jaipur
    India
    +91-9511527485

