We as a organization are team of experienced Engineers started by young professional technocrats. We are taking project on the basis of Cost+ and Design & build concept. More than 22 years of professional experience in Service industry, with industry leaders like M/s VOLTAS Ltd. & M/s Sterling and Wilson Ltd.
OUR SERVICES :
1. Heating,Ventilation, Air Conditioning & Refrigeration Solutions :
• Air-Conditioners ( Window, Split, Ducted Split ,Packaged AC, VRF & Chillers )
• Air Handling Unit, Fan Coil Unit , Pumps, Cooling tower, Valves
• Cold Storage, Deep Freezer, Air washer, Scrubbers, Hot water generator
• Turnkey & Retrofit projects( Including all ancillaries Ducting, Piping, Insulation & Acoustic treatment.)
• Ventilation & Evaporative cooling systems, Roof extractors & Jet fan systems.
• Clean room technology for micro electronics & Pharmaceutical Industries / Hospitals.
Associated with companies like: DAIKIN, TOSHIBA, O GENERAL. PANASONIC
- JAIPUR
- Address
-
D-227A/103,TULSI MARG, BANI PARK
302016 Jaipur
India
+91-9511527485