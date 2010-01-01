Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Purple Architecture
Architects in Bengaluru
Overview 2Projects (2) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Residential Interior for Mrs. Banalari, Purple Architecture Purple Architecture Eclectic style living room Plywood White
    Residential Interior for Mrs. Banalari, Purple Architecture Purple Architecture Eclectic style dining room Glass White
    Residential Interior for Mrs. Banalari, Purple Architecture Purple Architecture Eclectic style living room Plywood White
    +3
    Residential Interior for Mrs. Banalari
    THE MUGUET_"lily of the valley", Purple Architecture Purple Architecture Commercial spaces Engineered Wood Wood effect
    THE MUGUET_"lily of the valley", Purple Architecture Purple Architecture Commercial spaces Reinforced concrete White
    THE MUGUET_"lily of the valley", Purple Architecture Purple Architecture Commercial spaces Engineered Wood Wood effect
    +2
    THE MUGUET_"lily of the valley"

    Purple Architecture is involved in designing and realizing a diverse array of urban, cultural and commercial projects nationwide. We approach our projects with the attitude that to make great places, you must believe in the future, but also remember the past. Purple is an architectural practice with a reputation for challenging convention and pursuing design excellence. Since we opened our doors in 2010, we’ve worked on over numerous projects nationwide covering a wide range of sectors operating from two studios Bangalore & Shillong. The firm was co-founded by Biswarup Deb Roy and Prashanta Ghosh. We offer our expertise in Architectural, Interiors and Product Design related work, both in Design Consultancy and Design Build Module. The Bangalore Studio includes a product design division known as PurplePick.

    Services
    Architecture, Interiors, and landscape
    Service areas
    • Design Intensive Projects.
    • Bengaluru
    Company awards
    None.
    Address
    P-1, IV floor, AM Plaza, #89, HAL Airport Road,
    560017 Bengaluru
    India
    +91-8041105876 www.purplearchitecture.com
      Add SEO element