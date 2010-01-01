Purple Architecture is involved in designing and realizing a diverse array of urban, cultural and commercial projects nationwide. We approach our projects with the attitude that to make great places, you must believe in the future, but also remember the past. Purple is an architectural practice with a reputation for challenging convention and pursuing design excellence. Since we opened our doors in 2010, we’ve worked on over numerous projects nationwide covering a wide range of sectors operating from two studios Bangalore & Shillong. The firm was co-founded by Biswarup Deb Roy and Prashanta Ghosh. We offer our expertise in Architectural, Interiors and Product Design related work, both in Design Consultancy and Design Build Module. The Bangalore Studio includes a product design division known as PurplePick.