Branching out as an independent entity from a second generation family-run real estate company ‘Harshok Properties’, Boolean Design Studio was formally established in 2014 under the leadership of Harsh Shah and Rohit Anchan. Though the studio provides the opportunity to combine their diverse backgrounds in design and exhibit a range of style, it possesses an underlying constant of well-researched design and planning.

At Boolean Design Studio, our mission is to function at dynamic edges of our profession and become a leading architectural firm by using our in-depth knowledge and expertise and ensure that projects designed exceed clients’ goals and expectations. Our design solutions consider our clients' aesthetic, economic and environmental needs.

Presently, we are one of the youngest architectural service providers in Mumbai and only within a short span of 17 months, we have gained recognition for undertaking a range of projects in different construction market segments such as hospitality, residential, interior renovation, retail and public art installations, and for delivering them on time and within budget. Our vision is to surpass our past achievements and to emerge as a leading architecture and construction service provider in the world keeping up our commitment to hard work, teamwork, and customer satisfaction.