Bling furnishings
Furniture & Accessories in Mumbai
Reviews (6)
    • as i am manufactrer of sofa and furnitures we base from india state mahrashtra city mumbai malad (w)

    Manufactrer of sofas and furniture
    Mumbai
    Address
    Shop num 27 mahakali rd buddh nagar malad (w)
    400095 Mumbai
    India
    +91-9699531245 blingfurnishings.linker.store
    Bling Furnishings:

    🚗 Parking available 

    I am having are manufactured shop not showroom from Mumbai malad (W) https://www.facebook.com/blingfurnishings17

    Bling Furnishings: Warranty of 6yrs we customized d size n colors n delivery 🚚 all over india for more information u can call me or whatsapp me

    +919699531245/+919930221824

    Email-blingfurnishings17gmail.com http://blingfurnishings.linker.store

    tanuja negi
    almost 3 years ago
    Nabila Farooque
    almost 4 years ago
    Sharjil Ahmed
    Bcoz we can select and customized d size as per we want n d best part is this they dont compromise in materials n finishings..
    about 5 years ago
    Show all 6 reviews
