Legal disclosure

Bling Furnishings:

🚗 Parking available

I am having are manufactured shop not showroom from Mumbai malad (W) https://www.facebook.com/blingfurnishings17

Bling Furnishings: Warranty of 6yrs we customized d size n colors n delivery 🚚 all over india for more information u can call me or whatsapp me

+919699531245/+919930221824

Email-blingfurnishings17gmail.com http://blingfurnishings.linker.store