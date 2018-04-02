Your browser is out-of-date.

Royal Material Solutions
Interior Designers & Decorators in Bidadi
Projects

    Classic kitchen, Royal Material Solutions Royal Material Solutions KitchenCabinets & shelves Solid Wood Brown
    Classic kitchen
    Project 1, Royal Material Solutions Royal Material Solutions Modern kitchen
    Project 1, Royal Material Solutions Royal Material Solutions Modern style bedroom
    +7
    Project 1

    Royal Material Solutions is a 1 Stop solution which aims to bring a wide range of products and services required in the Construction and Interior industry from global manufacturers direct to our customers’ doorstep at the best price, time-frame being transparent and deliver efficiently. We are also a channel partner of Oppein, one of the largest cabinetry manufacturer in Asia.

    Services
    • Complete Interior Solution
    • interior design firm
    Service areas
    • Modular Kitchen
    • Wardrobe
    • TV cabinets
    • Home theater
    • Bar cabinets
    • Shoe rack
    • All Cabinets
    • Vanity
    • Crockery unit
    • Puja room
    • False ceiling
    • Bed with side tables
    • Dining table and chairs
    • Sofa-set
    • flooring
    • Bidadi
    Address
    Experience Centre, Near Golf Pro Shop, Eagleton The Golf Resort, 30th Km, Bangalore-Mysore Highway, Shyanamangala Cross, Bidadi Industrial Area
    562109 Bidadi
    India
    +91-9972895560 rmsinterior.com
